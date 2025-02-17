European Commission plans visit to Ukraine next week - spokesman

A panel of the European Commission will visit Ukraine in connection with the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Kersmaeken said during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"I can already inform you that next week, in connection with the third anniversary of the beginning of the aggressive war against Ukraine, the (European Commission) board will visit the country," the spokesman said.

According to him, today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in an informal meeting on Ukraine and European security, which will be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and tomorrow morning she will meet with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

