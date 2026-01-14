$43.180.08
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The European Commission has approved a legislative package for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027 totaling €90 billion. This support includes military aid and general budgetary support, as well as the possibility of using Russian assets.

European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next

The European Commission has approved a legislative package for financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027 totaling 90 billion euros, the European institution reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the European Commission approved a series of legislative proposals to ensure continued financial support for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. This marks an important milestone in the EU's resolute support for the country's defense against Russian aggressive war," the statement said.

The legislative package, as stated, consists of:

  • a new proposal to create credit support for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros;
    • a new proposal to amend the Ukraine Facility as one of the ways to implement budget assistance to Ukraine;
      • a new proposal to amend the MFF (EU multiannual budget) Regulation, allowing the loan for Ukraine to be covered from the EU budget's "reserve."

        In December, the European Council agreed to provide 90 billion euros of resolute support for Ukraine's budgetary and military needs over the next two years. This agreement confirms the European Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine.

        This financial commitment will take the form of a limited recourse loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, known as the Ukraine Support Loan. The proposed support will be structured into two components, approximately two-thirds, amounting to 60 billion euros, will be allocated to military assistance, and one-third of the remainder, corresponding to 30 billion euros, will be provided as general budget support. The support will help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities and ensure the continuous functioning of the state and essential public services, and will also contribute to Ukraine's resilience and its closer integration with Europe's defense-industrial base, the European institution stated.

        The EU reserves the right to use Russian assets immobilized in the Union to repay the loan in full compliance with EU law and international law. The reparations loan proposed on December 3, 2025, remains on the negotiating table.

        Support for Ukraine will be financed through joint EU borrowing on capital markets, as initially proposed by the European Commission among the available financing options. The loan to Ukraine will be guaranteed by the EU budget's "reserve," as is the case with other financial assistance programs for Ukraine implemented since 2023.

        What's next

        "The legislative proposals have been submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU with the aim of launching the legislative process for their consideration and adoption," the European Commission reported.

        For the European Commission to begin providing financial support to Ukraine in the second quarter of 2026, in accordance with the agreement reached at the European Council last December, "it is crucial that these acts are adopted quickly," the European Commission emphasized.

        Once this goal is achieved, the European Commission, as stated, will proceed with the adoption of relevant implementing decisions and will work closely with the Ukrainian authorities to put in place the necessary mechanisms so that the European Commission can disburse the first tranche of the loan.

        "Like other EU financial support mechanisms for Ukraine, this package will be underpinned by robust conditionality mechanisms. This includes measures to strengthen the rule of law and combat corruption, as provided for in the Ukraine Plan," the statement said.

        Julia Shramko

