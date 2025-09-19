European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today

The European Commission has adopted a new, 19th, package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is to be presented today, September 19, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

We can confirm that the European Commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package - said the spokeswoman for the European Commission.

According to her, it will be presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas this afternoon.

"President von der Leyen will make a statement on this regard with High Representative - Vice-President Kallas this afternoon, announcing precisely this package of sanctions," Pinho said.

