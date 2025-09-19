$41.250.05
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 20270 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 35188 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 39127 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 61959 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 42779 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51127 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 74288 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29265 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23869 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4182 views

The European Commission has confirmed the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia. It will be presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas this afternoon.

European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today

The European Commission has adopted a new, 19th, package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is to be presented today, September 19, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

We can confirm that the European Commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package

- said the spokeswoman for the European Commission.

According to her, it will be presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas this afternoon.

"President von der Leyen will make a statement on this regard with High Representative - Vice-President Kallas this afternoon, announcing precisely this package of sanctions," Pinho said.

Julia Shramko

