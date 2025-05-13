Europe will not pressure the US on sanctions against Russia until possible negotiations in Istanbul - Bloomberg

European leaders are ready to wait for a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey before pushing the US to announce new sanctions against Moscow. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing "sources familiar with the matter", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after talks between US and European officials on Monday, it became clear that the American side wants to allow negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday before increasing pressure on Putin.

If Putin refuses to meet with Zelenskyy or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Thursday, European leaders will call on President Donald Trump to fulfill his threat to impose sanctions on Moscow. - the article says.

The publication also points out that the American side has not yet given a clear answer as to whether it is still ready to impose new sanctions against Russia if strikes on Ukraine continue this week.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

