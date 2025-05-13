$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Europe will not pressure the US on sanctions against Russia until possible negotiations in Istanbul - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

European leaders are ready to wait for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin in Turkey before calling on the US for new sanctions against Moscow. The US is ready to give the negotiations a chance.

Europe will not pressure the US on sanctions against Russia until possible negotiations in Istanbul - Bloomberg

European leaders are ready to wait for a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey before pushing the US to announce new sanctions against Moscow. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing "sources familiar with the matter", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after talks between US and European officials on Monday, it became clear that the American side wants to allow negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday before increasing pressure on Putin.

If Putin refuses to meet with Zelenskyy or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Thursday, European leaders will call on President Donald Trump to fulfill his threat to impose sanctions on Moscow.

- the article says.

The publication also points out that the American side has not yet given a clear answer as to whether it is still ready to impose new sanctions against Russia if strikes on Ukraine continue this week.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry
May 12, 07:59 PM

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor
May 13, 00:58 AM

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
