Europe will not allow Ukraine's fate to be decided without Kyiv - Sikorski

Future negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot serve as a basis for resolving the issue of peace in Ukraine without the participation of Ukraine itself and the European Union. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with BBC Radio 4, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Europe provides the bulk of military and financial aid to Kyiv, and this support is a matter of security for the entire continent.

Europe is paying for Ukraine to be able to defend itself, we support the Ukrainian state — and this is a matter of our existential security interests - Sikorski emphasized.

He pointed out that attempts to achieve peace in Ukraine without representatives from Kyiv and Brussels are doomed to failure, because Ukrainians themselves must determine what decisions they are ready to make.

We appreciate President Trump's efforts, but we will make our own decisions in Europe - added the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in Alaska

Sikorski also reminded that in Europe, Putin is officially considered a war criminal, and therefore any negotiations with his participation on EU territory would be impossible. Thus, agreements with the Kremlin cannot be considered reliable, because back in 2004, Putin signed an agreement with Ukraine that guaranteed its internationally recognized borders, but later violated it.

Commenting on rumors that the US might offer Ukraine territorial concessions for peace, the Polish minister noted that Western aid is needed by Ukraine not for capitulation, but for achieving a just peace. He emphasized that foreigners have no right to tell a victim of aggression how to appease the aggressor, because Ukraine will have to live with the consequences.

Context

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier.

"The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," the head of state said.

Recall

A personal meeting between Trump and Putin will take place on Friday, August 15, in the US state of Alaska. According to Trump, the summit's agenda includes a truce in Ukraine and "territorial exchange."

Earlier, the US President stated that Kyiv might have to agree to certain concessions to Russia.

Kremlin uses Alaska summit to split US and Europe - ISW