Europe must increase its firepower amid the modernization of Russian and Chinese armies

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
08:52 AM • 550 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 538 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada resumed broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 3184 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 3390 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21239 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 34924 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38070 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36529 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64673 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27335 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.7m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 269902 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 262406 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 259709 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 253120 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 17568 views
Publications
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 4008 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21239 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 27123 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64673 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 44937 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 2458 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 12295 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 14553 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 17339 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 34582 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
BFM TV

Europe must increase its firepower amid the modernization of Russian and Chinese armies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Europe must increase its real firepower, as Russia and China are rapidly modernizing their armed forces. He emphasized that Russia will remain a destabilizing force.

Europe must increase its firepower amid the modernization of Russian and Chinese armies

Europe should not be naive about the "destabilizing, confrontational" force of the Russian Federation, which, together with China, is modernizing and building up its armed forces. Against this background, European countries must increase real firepower to counter threats, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at the IISS Prague Defense Summit, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Rutte stated that Europe must react to the fact that "Russia and China are significantly investing in building up and modernizing their armed forces."

With extraordinary, I would say, astonishing speed

- Rutte noted.

He added that the weapons and equipment developed by the Russians and Chinese are being used against Ukraine, and although the alliance "is working to stop this aggression as quickly as possible," Europe should not be naive about the future.

This trend will not change or reverse in the near future. Russia is and will remain a destabilizing and confrontational force in Europe and the world in the near future

 - Rutte noted.

According to the NATO Secretary General, despite the adoption of more ambitious spending targets earlier this year, "money alone cannot ensure security."

We need capabilities, real firepower, heavy metals, and also new technologies, and that's what our defense industry across the Alliance needs so that it can produce faster than ever, in Europe, and also in the United States. We simply don't produce enough across the Alliance

- Rutte emphasized.

He also added that "we are already changing the situation with defense production, and especially when it comes to ammunition."

We are gradually replenishing our stocks and reducing the production gap with Russia

 - he says.

Addition

The Presidents of Ukraine and France coordinated positions before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and discussed the preparation of security guarantees. Defense support, sanctions, and frozen Russian assets were also discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has signals from the US that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine