Europe must increase its firepower amid the modernization of Russian and Chinese armies

Europe should not be naive about the "destabilizing, confrontational" force of the Russian Federation, which, together with China, is modernizing and building up its armed forces. Against this background, European countries must increase real firepower to counter threats, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at the IISS Prague Defense Summit, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Rutte stated that Europe must react to the fact that "Russia and China are significantly investing in building up and modernizing their armed forces."

With extraordinary, I would say, astonishing speed - Rutte noted.

He added that the weapons and equipment developed by the Russians and Chinese are being used against Ukraine, and although the alliance "is working to stop this aggression as quickly as possible," Europe should not be naive about the future.

This trend will not change or reverse in the near future. Russia is and will remain a destabilizing and confrontational force in Europe and the world in the near future - Rutte noted.

According to the NATO Secretary General, despite the adoption of more ambitious spending targets earlier this year, "money alone cannot ensure security."

We need capabilities, real firepower, heavy metals, and also new technologies, and that's what our defense industry across the Alliance needs so that it can produce faster than ever, in Europe, and also in the United States. We simply don't produce enough across the Alliance - Rutte emphasized.

He also added that "we are already changing the situation with defense production, and especially when it comes to ammunition."

We are gradually replenishing our stocks and reducing the production gap with Russia - he says.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France coordinated positions before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" and discussed the preparation of security guarantees. Defense support, sanctions, and frozen Russian assets were also discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has signals from the US that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees.