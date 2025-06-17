$41.530.08
48.070.37
uken
Europe is preparing tougher sanctions against Russia - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 474 views

G7 leaders have made progress on Ukraine and are preparing to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The EU is preparing tougher sanctions than the US, in close coordination with Canada, Japan and the UK.

Europe is preparing tougher sanctions against Russia - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron also hinted that the G7 leaders had made some progress on Ukraine, UNN reports, citing CBC.

"The common position that is forming is to say: "We need to strengthen sanctions", - Macron said.

He said that Europeans are preparing much tougher sanctions than those imposed by the United States. He also said that there is very close coordination with Canada, Japan and Great Britain on this issue.

EU seems to have a "green light" to extend sanctions against Russia next week - media17.06.25, 15:47 • 2722 views

Let's add

Earlier, Canada released details of its aid and sanctions package for Ukraine earlier today.

"In our opinion, this has changed the situation, as it will allow us to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, as required by President (USA) Trump," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

