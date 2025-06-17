Europe is preparing tougher sanctions against Russia - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron also hinted that the G7 leaders had made some progress on Ukraine, UNN reports, citing CBC.

"The common position that is forming is to say: "We need to strengthen sanctions", - Macron said.

He said that Europeans are preparing much tougher sanctions than those imposed by the United States. He also said that there is very close coordination with Canada, Japan and Great Britain on this issue.

Earlier, Canada released details of its aid and sanctions package for Ukraine earlier today.

"In our opinion, this has changed the situation, as it will allow us to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, as required by President (USA) Trump," he said.