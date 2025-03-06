Europe is not ready for military threats - Duda
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Poland stated that Europe is unprepared for military threats due to the liquidation of military depots in the 1990s. According to him, the available ammunition in the European part of NATO will only be enough for a few days of combat operations.
President of Poland Andrzej Duda stated that Europe is not ready for military threats, as most ammunition depots have been liquidated. Duda made this statement during a press conference following the EU Summit on Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Europe is completely unprepared for military threats. We understand that in the 90s... we thought that there would be no more wars, and practically all armed forces were effectively liquidated. We liquidated our military depots, and after that, when we had a war in Ukraine, we found that we had nothing to provide to Ukraine. All the ammunition that the European part of NATO has is enough for a couple of days of war in Ukraine. This needs to change quickly
Reminder
President of Poland Andrzej Duda urged the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky to resume negotiations with the United States of America - in particular, regarding the provision of military assistance.