Europe demands the preservation of Ukraine's territorial integrity in a peace agreement - French presidential administration

Europe believes that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia should provide for the full preservation of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, according to the administration of the President of France, European countries believe that any peace agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war should include Ukraine's "territorial integrity".

Ukraine's territorial integrity and European aspirations are very important requirements for Europeans - the office of President Emmanuel Macron told France-Presse (AFP).

According to reports, the statement was made after US Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that both sides would have to "give up some of the territory they currently hold."

Recall

US Vice President Vance stated that the US is ready to withdraw from the mediation in the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.