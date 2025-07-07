$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Europe chooses between its own defense and dependence on the US - The New York Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

European countries plan to double military investments to develop their own defense industry. They face the problem of lacking quality alternatives to American weaponry, such as the F-35 and Patriot systems.

Europe chooses between its own defense and dependence on the US - The New York Times

European countries are facing a difficult choice: to continue relying on the US for defense, or to actively build their own defense industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

European countries have committed to spending almost twice as much on military investments over the next decade, with high hopes that this will benefit their defense industry.

However, it is still unclear whether all this money – possibly up to 14 trillion euros, or 16 trillion dollars – will contribute to the growth of high-tech innovation in Europe. Currently, European countries lack quality alternatives to some of the most needed and desired types of defense equipment produced by American companies. Among them is the F-35, Lockheed Martin's stealth fighter, whose capabilities are unmatched by European counterparts.

In addition, Patriot air defense systems are also imported from America, as are missile launchers, sophisticated drones, long-range satellite-guided artillery systems, integrated command and control systems, electronic warfare and cyber warfare equipment. They are imported along with most of the software needed to run them.

The publication also notes that many European countries have already invested in American weapons and want new purchases to remain compatible with their economic capabilities.

European officials, debating how to answer these questions, are choosing a middle strategy. Officials have set limits on how much can be spent on American equipment from certain tranches of money, including from the EU's flagship defense funding program – a 150 billion euro, or 173 billion dollar, credit line to stimulate joint procurement. But most procurement will be carried out by individual countries, and they are free to allocate their resources as they see fit.

The spending debate has become more urgent as the United States has decided to reduce its support for Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that Ukraine's weapon stockpiles from allies would likely last until the end of the current summer – in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
United States
Ukraine
