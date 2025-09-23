Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump

US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

During the meeting, the head of the European Commission was asked how soon she thought Europe would be able to stop buying oil from Russia.

"President Trump is absolutely right," she said. "We have already significantly reduced gas supplies from Russia, completely abandoned Russian coal, and also significantly reduced oil supplies. But some of them are still coming to the European continent."

"We want to get rid of it," she said, adding that Europe "absolutely" wants to stop buying Russian energy by the previously stated target date of 2027.

