Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

US President Donald Trump met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She stated that Europe plans to completely stop purchasing Russian energy by 2027.

Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump

US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

During the meeting, the head of the European Commission was asked how soon she thought Europe would be able to stop buying oil from Russia.

"President Trump is absolutely right," she said. "We have already significantly reduced gas supplies from Russia, completely abandoned Russian coal, and also significantly reduced oil supplies. But some of them are still coming to the European continent."

"We want to get rid of it," she said, adding that Europe "absolutely" wants to stop buying Russian energy by the previously stated target date of 2027.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen