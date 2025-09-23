Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump plans to talk to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to get the country to stop buying Russian oil. The head of the White House announced this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Well, he's my friend. I haven't talked to him. But I have a feeling that if I did, he might stop. And I think I will. - Trump said, answering journalists' questions about Hungary's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Addition

Donald Trump said that he considers it right for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

He also stated that the war has been going on for 3.5 years and it looks like it will not stop, but the biggest progress in ending it is that the Russian economy is now in a terrible state.