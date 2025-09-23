$41.380.13
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 2400 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10515 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 27082 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 20981 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 49989 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 39788 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37551 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50266 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 50119 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

US President Donald Trump intends to talk to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to get Hungary to stop buying Russian oil. Trump believes Orban may agree to this if he discusses the issue with him.

Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump plans to talk to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to get the country to stop buying Russian oil. The head of the White House announced this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Well, he's my friend. I haven't talked to him. But I have a feeling that if I did, he might stop. And I think I will.

- Trump said, answering journalists' questions about Hungary's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Addition

Donald Trump said that he considers it right for Alliance countries to shoot down Russian planes if they violate their airspace.

He also stated that the war has been going on for 3.5 years and it looks like it will not stop, but the biggest progress in ending it is that the Russian economy is now in a terrible state.

Pavlo Zinchenko

