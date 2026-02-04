Euroclear to transfer €1.4 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in early 2026

The financial group Euroclear announced that in early 2026, it will transfer €1.4 billion in revenues derived from frozen assets linked to Russia to the budget for Ukraine's support. This is stated in the company's financial report for 2025, as reported by UNN.

The document notes that in July 2025, Euroclear already transferred €1.6 billion to the European fund for Ukraine as part of the "windfall contribution" established by European regulations. An additional payment of €1.4 billion is expected in early 2026.

The revenues from which these contributions are formed come from interest on frozen Russian assets held on Euroclear's balance sheet and are used to support Ukraine's financial stability in difficult wartime conditions.

Euroclear is a major European financial company that holds and services securities (bonds, stocks, investment funds) for banks, governments, and investors worldwide.

Euroclear emphasized its commitment to implementing international sanctions and cooperating with European institutions on converting such revenues into aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine discussed with the United States the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery. He emphasized that Russia is the aggressor, and these funds should be directed to compensate for the damage caused by its aggression.