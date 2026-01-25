$43.170.00
Euro 2026 Futsal: Ukraine defeated Lithuania 4:1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Ukrainian futsal team defeated Lithuania 4:1 at Euro 2026. The Ukrainians earned three points and are in second place in Group B.

The Ukrainian national team defeated the Lithuanian national team with a score of 4:1 in their second match at the Euro 2026 Futsal Championship, reports UNN with reference to UAF.

Details

In the second match of the Euro 2026 Futsal final tournament, the Ukrainian national team met one of the host nations, Lithuania, at the "Žalgiris Arena" in Kaunas.

After the defeat in the opening match against Armenia (1:2), Oleksandr Kosenko's team had no room for error. Our coach made two changes to the starting five compared to the match against the Armenians. Oleksandr Sukhov replaced Yuriy Savenko in goal, and Oleksandr Pedyash came onto the court instead of Artem Fareniuk. 

The start of the first half was quite nervous, with a large number of fouls. It was only in the 7th minute that the Ukrainians managed to open the scoring. Ihor Cherniavskyi scored with a powerful long-range shot.

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 202622.01.26, 19:14 • 4156 views

After this, our team completely took the initiative. The Blue and Yellows created several dangerous moments near the opponent's goal, and in the 13th minute, Vladyslav Pervieiev scored for the second time after a corner kick, upsetting the Lithuanian goalkeeper. 

After the break, the Ukrainians continued to attack and scored for the third time in the 23rd minute. Our goalkeeper Oleksandr Sukhov played brilliantly, first saving his own goal, then running half the court and giving an assist to Ihor Korsun.

Already 10 minutes before the final whistle, the Lithuanians switched to playing with five field players, and in the 33rd minute, Danyil Abakshyn punished them for the risk, sending the ball into an empty net. Only after this did the opponent manage to score. Volodymyr Derendiaiev scored a long-range shot in the 36th minute.

So, 4:1 — a victory for the Ukrainian national team, which gained three points and moved to second place in Group B. 

As reported by the UAF, the Blue and Yellows will play their next Euro 2026 match on January 28 against the Czech Republic.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Kaunas
Armenia
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Ukraine