Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 2026

The Ukrainian futsal team narrowly lost to the Armenian team in the first round of the European Championship-2026. Migran Dermondzhyan responded with a brace to Vladyslav Pervieiev's goal, UNN reports.

The first half ended goalless, but at the beginning of the second half, Ukraine, thanks to the efforts of Vladyslav Pervieiev.

However, in the 30th minute, Armenia, thanks to a goal by Migran Dermondzhyan from an assist by Arsen Petrosov, equalized the score, and a minute before the end of the match, Dermondzhyan scored a brace, setting the final score - 2:1 in favor of his national team.

As reported by UNN, our team will play its next match on January 25 against Lithuania, and Oleksandr Kosenko's charges will play the final group stage match against the Czech Republic on January 28 in Riga.

The Czech Republic and Lithuania, who are in the same group as Ukraine, will play their match today at 8:00 PM.