Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 2026

04:54 PM • 1298 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 5012 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 10077 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 12273 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 14845 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 27418 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15026 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15719 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17994 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22408 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Popular news
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 7358 views
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 5674 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 4852 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 18433 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 8940 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 1256 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 9168 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 27423 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 18521 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 73673 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Europe
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24991 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21960 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 23763 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65415 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 41241 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenia with a score of 1:2 in the first round of the European Championship 2026. Migran Dermondzhyan responded with a brace to Vladyslav Pervieiev's goal.

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 2026

The Ukrainian futsal team narrowly lost to the Armenian team in the first round of the European Championship-2026. Migran Dermondzhyan responded with a brace to Vladyslav Pervieiev's goal, UNN reports.

Details

The first half ended goalless, but at the beginning of the second half, Ukraine, thanks to the efforts of Vladyslav Pervieiev.

However, in the 30th minute, Armenia, thanks to a goal by Migran Dermondzhyan from an assist by Arsen Petrosov, equalized the score, and a minute before the end of the match, Dermondzhyan scored a brace, setting the final score - 2:1 in favor of his national team.

Addition

As reported by UNN, our team will play its next match on January 25 against Lithuania, and Oleksandr Kosenko's charges will play the final group stage match against the Czech Republic on January 28 in Riga.

The Czech Republic and Lithuania, who are in the same group as Ukraine, will play their match today at 8:00 PM.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Riga
Armenia
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Ukraine