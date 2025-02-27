EU worried about Trump's uncertainty over security guarantees for Ukraine - Politico

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86652 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114493 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106740 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149693 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120208 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135938 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133998 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24446 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119412 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46843 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119412 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149686 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193053 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193404 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123648 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125800 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155517 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135961 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143401 views
EU worried about Trump's uncertainty over security guarantees for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25332 views

Macron did not receive specific commitments from Trump regarding Ukraine's security guarantees during his visit to Washington. The US refuses to provide significant guarantees, shifting the responsibility to Europe.

The European Union is concerned about the lack of clear commitments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron did not receive specific assurances from the American president on this issue during his visit to Washington. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details [1

On Wednesday morning, Macron held an urgent video conference with EU leaders to report on the results of the talks. 

“[Macron] said that Trump did not make any clear promises on the backstop. So, indeed, the strategic ambiguity on this issue remains,” the EU diplomat said.

Despite the fact that the US and Russia are negotiating to end the war without the participation of Ukraine and Europe, European capitals, including Paris and London, are considering a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine if an agreement is reached, the newspaper writes.

Security guarantees for Ukraine that will prevent another Russian attack are a key issue as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy head to Washington this week with the common goal of securing military promises from the United States, the newspaper points out.

Starmer gathers European leaders in London to discuss Trump's plan27.02.25, 02:18 • 111500 views

Trump, after his cabinet meeting on Wednesday, still did not give a clear answer to the question about the guarantees the US could provide, despite the important minerals deal that Zelenskiy is expected to sign in Washington this week.

“I am not going to give any significant security guarantees. We're going to make Europe do it because... Europe is their closest neighbor, but we're going to make sure it goes well,” Trump said.

Although the Trump administration has made it clear that U.S. troops will not participate, Europeans still hope that the United States will be able to provide support, which could include intelligence gathering, air defense, and military transportation, the newspaper writes.

“It was a waste of time,” said a senior EU official who participated in the meeting.

“We, Europe, are now quite alone in this situation,” the second diplomat said. 

Recall

On February 26, representatives of the 27 EU member states participated in a videoconference during which French President Emmanuel Macron noted the consensus reached following his visit to the United States.

In particular, as he noted in a post in X, the EU and the US reaffirmed their common goal of creating conditions for a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising