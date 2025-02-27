EU worried about Trump's uncertainty over security guarantees for Ukraine - Politico

The European Union is concerned about the lack of clear commitments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron did not receive specific assurances from the American president on this issue during his visit to Washington. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

On Wednesday morning, Macron held an urgent video conference with EU leaders to report on the results of the talks.

“[Macron] said that Trump did not make any clear promises on the backstop. So, indeed, the strategic ambiguity on this issue remains,” the EU diplomat said.

Despite the fact that the US and Russia are negotiating to end the war without the participation of Ukraine and Europe, European capitals, including Paris and London, are considering a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine if an agreement is reached, the newspaper writes.

Security guarantees for Ukraine that will prevent another Russian attack are a key issue as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy head to Washington this week with the common goal of securing military promises from the United States, the newspaper points out.

Trump, after his cabinet meeting on Wednesday, still did not give a clear answer to the question about the guarantees the US could provide, despite the important minerals deal that Zelenskiy is expected to sign in Washington this week.

“I am not going to give any significant security guarantees. We're going to make Europe do it because... Europe is their closest neighbor, but we're going to make sure it goes well,” Trump said.

Although the Trump administration has made it clear that U.S. troops will not participate, Europeans still hope that the United States will be able to provide support, which could include intelligence gathering, air defense, and military transportation, the newspaper writes.

“It was a waste of time,” said a senior EU official who participated in the meeting.

“We, Europe, are now quite alone in this situation,” the second diplomat said.

On February 26, representatives of the 27 EU member states participated in a videoconference during which French President Emmanuel Macron noted the consensus reached following his visit to the United States.

In particular, as he noted in a post in X, the EU and the US reaffirmed their common goal of creating conditions for a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine.