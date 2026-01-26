EU was in contact with Ukrainian and American delegations before and after talks in Abu Dhabi - European Commission

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 1162 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5880 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 11116 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 19317 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 17255 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 35160 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19325 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 34432 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22636 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27560 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5.1m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 27134 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 23657 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 24798 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 18342 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 10928 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 19289 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 35132 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 25007 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 34415 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 112002 views
Actual people
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nikol Pashinyan
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 192 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 6268 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 31550 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 30990 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 47008 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

EU was in contact with Ukrainian and American delegations before and after talks in Abu Dhabi - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

The European Commission maintained contact with the Ukrainian and American delegations before and after the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the results of the talks would be communicated to the Europeans.

EU was in contact with Ukrainian and American delegations before and after talks in Abu Dhabi - European Commission

The EU reported that it had maintained contact with the Ukrainian and American delegations before and after the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a briefing on Monday, UNN writes.

Yes, both before and after, we maintained contact with the Ukrainian and American delegations who were present to learn about the progress of these negotiations.

- Pinho said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that the results of the talks in Abu Dhabi would be communicated to the Europeans.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine