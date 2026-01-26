EU was in contact with Ukrainian and American delegations before and after talks in Abu Dhabi - European Commission

The EU reported that it had maintained contact with the Ukrainian and American delegations before and after the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a briefing on Monday, UNN writes.

Yes, both before and after, we maintained contact with the Ukrainian and American delegations who were present to learn about the progress of these negotiations. - Pinho said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported that the results of the talks in Abu Dhabi would be communicated to the Europeans.