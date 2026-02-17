EU updates list of tax havens - Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands added, three countries excluded

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2120 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 8386 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 21954 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 33267 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 42805 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 34477 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 53322 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33298 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 60846 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27669 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
72%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 13134 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhoto04:57 AM • 9698 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 10062 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 6484 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 10137 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 24598 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 35109 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 53332 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 60852 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 91999 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 18648 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 16478 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 19058 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 27798 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 33127 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

EU updates list of tax havens - Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands added, three countries excluded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The EU Council has updated the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, adding Vietnam and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Fiji, Samoa, and Trinidad and Tobago were removed from the list, leaving 10 countries and territories.

EU updates list of tax havens - Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands added, three countries excluded
Photo: pixabay

The Council of the European Union has updated the list of jurisdictions that do not cooperate with the EU on tax matters, adding Vietnam and the Turks and Caicos Islands and removing Fiji, Samoa, and Trinidad and Tobago. This was reported on the European Council's website, according to UNN.

Details

The decision was adopted on February 17, 2026, and will enter into force after official publication in the Official Journal of the EU. After the update, the list of jurisdictions that do not cooperate with the European Union on tax matters includes 10 countries and territories.

The EU Council explained that the list is part of the European Union's policy to combat tax evasion, tax abuse, and unfair tax competition. Jurisdictions that have not fulfilled their commitments to comply with international standards of tax governance or have refused to cooperate with the EU are included in the list.

At the same time, countries that agree to reforms but have not yet fully completed them are included in a separate list with a status of commitment fulfillment. After full compliance with the requirements, such jurisdictions are excluded from the main list.

The EU regularly reviews the list of tax havens as part of a dynamic monitoring mechanism. Since 2020, the list has been updated twice a year. The next review is scheduled for October 2026.

The EU Council also emphasized that being on the list entails the application of a number of protective measures, particularly in tax and non-taxonomic areas. EU member states can strengthen financial controls, limit tax benefits, and apply additional requirements to transactions with jurisdictions that do not cooperate on tax matters.

Recall

The European Data Protection Board has launched an investigation into X's Grok chatbot over the creation of sexually explicit AI images without consent. This is further evidence of increased regulatory scrutiny of the platform.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the WorldFinance
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sanctions
Social network
Vietnam
Council of the European Union
European Union