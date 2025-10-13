EU to present European defense roadmap this week

This week, a European defense roadmap will be presented. It will define goals and stages for developing capabilities in key areas, such as anti-drone systems. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Regarding European defense. Europe is facing an extraordinary surge in hybrid attacks. Every time a Russian drone or aircraft violates our airspace, there is a risk of escalation, intentional or not. Russia is playing war, and we are moving beyond a hypothetical conflict. To deter war, we must transform Europe's economic power into military deterrence. This week, President von der Leyen and I will present a European defense roadmap - Kallas stated.

According to her, the European defense roadmap will define goals and stages for developing capabilities in key areas, such as anti-drone systems.

It is clear that we need to strengthen our defense against Russia. Not to provoke war, but on the contrary, to prevent war. This will be a guide on how to do this, and it must also be fully aligned with NATO - Kallas noted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the recent incursions into European airspace, incidents in surrounding waters, cyberattacks, and election influence campaigns a consistent and escalating "gray zone" campaign against Europe and a hybrid war, noting that Europe must respond, and announcing a roadmap with three key points in two weeks.