EU to present European defense roadmap this week

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
11:24 AM • 4898 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 9976 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16367 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20922 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20634 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26670 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15601 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31598 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17549 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14787 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.4m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a stateOctober 13, 02:58 AM • 8214 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 29802 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 43670 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 15235 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 11847 views
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 1426 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 20926 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 20635 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26671 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31600 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 39132 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 70855 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 73961 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 74894 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 140971 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

EU to present European defense roadmap this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

A European defense roadmap will be presented this week, outlining goals and development stages for capabilities in key areas. It will include counter-drone systems, as stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

EU to present European defense roadmap this week

This week, a European defense roadmap will be presented. It will define goals and stages for developing capabilities in key areas, such as anti-drone systems. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding European defense. Europe is facing an extraordinary surge in hybrid attacks. Every time a Russian drone or aircraft violates our airspace, there is a risk of escalation, intentional or not. Russia is playing war, and we are moving beyond a hypothetical conflict. To deter war, we must transform Europe's economic power into military deterrence. This week, President von der Leyen and I will present a European defense roadmap

- Kallas stated.

According to her, the European defense roadmap will define goals and stages for developing capabilities in key areas, such as anti-drone systems.

It is clear that we need to strengthen our defense against Russia. Not to provoke war, but on the contrary, to prevent war. This will be a guide on how to do this, and it must also be fully aligned with NATO

- Kallas noted.

EU needs anti-drone systems and funding to move forward - Kallas13.10.25, 13:14 • 1876 views

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the recent incursions into European airspace, incidents in surrounding waters, cyberattacks, and election influence campaigns a consistent and escalating "gray zone" campaign against Europe and a hybrid war, noting that Europe must respond, and announcing a roadmap with three key points in two weeks.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
NATO
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen