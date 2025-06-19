EU to keep frozen Russian assets worth €210 billion until the end of 2025 19 June 2025

The European Union intends to keep the assets of the Russian Federation amounting to 210 billion euros frozen on EU territory for further channeling of extraordinary profits from them to Ukraine at least until the end of 2025.

This money will go to the defense industry and energy recovery, said European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert, writes UNN.

Details

We have immobilized Russia's assets, which amount to 210 billion euros in the EU, and we are using the profits from these assets to support Ukraine through G7 loans totaling 45 billion euros. This money is going, for example, to Ukraine's defense industry and energy recovery – Lammert explained.

The spokesperson explained that "these loans will subsequently be repaid from future extraordinary revenue streams from the immobilized Russian assets".

The first payment of 3 billion euros was sent to Ukraine in January of this year, 1 billion euros in March, another 1 billion in April, 1 billion in May, and 1 billion last Friday. Payments will continue throughout this year – the European Commission spokesperson said.

Lammert recalled that the EU has always maintained the position that Russia must pay for the damages caused to Ukraine by its aggressive war.

The EU has always clearly stated that Russia must pay for the damages caused by this war. Legally sound and financially viable options for compensation for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine must remain on the negotiating table, and we must continue to discuss them – Lammert emphasized.

Update

Ukraine has expressed dissatisfaction with the EU's plans to pay 3 billion euros to private investors from frozen Russian assets. Kyiv considers this unfair, insisting on compensation for victims of aggression.