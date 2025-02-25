EU says its mineral deal for Ukraine 'does not compete with the US' - BBC

The EU's proposed for Ukraine mineral deal "does not compete with the United States," a BBC source said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An EU source told the BBC that its proposals "do not compete with those of the United States" and that "the EU is looking to accelerate long-standing partnerships related to Ukraine's steps toward joining the bloc.

Ukraine's mineral deposits, such as rare earth metals, titanium, graphite, and lithium, are attracting increasing attention.

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stefan Sejourne proposed the deal during a trip to Kyiv on Monday. Sejourne said it would be "win-win for everyone," adding that the EU would never demand a deal that was not "win-win.

"This seems to be a marked difference from the approach to Washington," the publication points out.

US President Donald Trump, as noted, "is demanding big deals, seeing them as a way to repay past aid that Washington has sent to Ukraine".

President Zelensky has resisted so far, but is eager to keep the United States on his side, the newspaper writes.