EU says its mineral deal for Ukraine 'does not compete with the US' - BBC

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 29697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87243 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111056 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116347 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145243 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168890 views

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84621 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41265 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67587 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101650 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 29697 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136310 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168890 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10729 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130846 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161491 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140981 views
EU says its mineral deal for Ukraine 'does not compete with the US' - BBC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28518 views

The European Union has offered Ukraine a deal on mining that does not compete with the US. European Commissioner Stefan Sejourne said that future cooperation would be “mutually beneficial.

The EU's proposed for Ukraine mineral deal "does not compete with the United States," a BBC source said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An EU source told the BBC that its proposals "do not compete with those of the United States" and that "the EU is looking to accelerate long-standing partnerships related to Ukraine's steps toward joining the bloc.

Ukraine's mineral deposits, such as rare earth metals, titanium, graphite, and lithium, are attracting increasing attention.

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stefan Sejourne proposed the deal during a trip to Kyiv on Monday. Sejourne said it would be "win-win for everyone," adding that the EU would never demand a deal that was not "win-win.

EU offers Ukraine its own "win-win" minerals deal - Politico25.02.25, 09:49 • 114794 views

"This seems to be a marked difference from the approach to Washington," the publication points out.

US President Donald Trump, as noted, "is demanding big deals, seeing them as a way to repay past aid that Washington has sent to Ukraine".

President Zelensky has resisted so far, but is eager to keep the United States on his side, the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

