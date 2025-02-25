EU offers Ukraine its own "win-win" minerals deal - Politico

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9536 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 29324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104209 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111048 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116342 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145225 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168879 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84531 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41125 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67466 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101632 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30136 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 29324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136292 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10441 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130818 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132809 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161461 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140959 views
Actual
EU offers Ukraine its own "win-win" minerals deal - Politico

EU offers Ukraine its own "win-win" minerals deal - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114796 views

The EU has offered Ukraine a deal on critical minerals, competing with the US offer. Trump demands mineral rights in exchange for $500 billion in compensation for support.

On February 24, the European Union offered Ukraine its own deal on "critical minerals" just as US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to reaching a deal with Kyiv on the rights to its vast natural resources. Politico writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stefan Sejourne said that he presented an alternative proposal to Ukrainian officials during the European Commission's visit to Kyiv, timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Twenty-one of the 30 critical minerals that Europe needs can come from Ukraine in a mutually beneficial partnership," Sejourne said.

He also emphasized: "The advantage of Europe is that we will never demand a deal that is not mutually beneficial.

Meanwhile, Trump is increasingly seeking rights to Ukrainian minerals, demanding up to $500 billion in compensation for supporting Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow, the newspaper writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far refused to sign two draft agreements proposed by the Trump administration. According to The New York Times, their terms stipulate that Kyiv will give up up to $500 billion in mineral, oil, and gas profits, as well as revenues from ports and other infrastructure. Zelenskiy called these demands too harsh.

"I will not sign something that will have to be returned to ten generations of Ukrainians," he said at a press conference on February 23.

However, on Monday, Trump insisted that the "final deal" is "very close" and will include "rare earth elements and various other things.

According to the publication, Ukraine has significant deposits of critical elements and minerals, from lithium to titanium, which are key to the production of modern technologies and are highly valued in the global race for resources.

In addition, as noted, the country has huge reserves of coal, oil, gas and uranium, but a significant part of these resources is located in the territories occupied by Russia.

Recall

President Donald Trump explained why the US needs a minerals deal with Ukraine and said that America has made progress on the agreement. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

EU offers Ukraine its own "win-win" minerals deal - Politico | УНН