EU sanctions 8 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 3600 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 5934 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 6890 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13753 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 19173 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 19053 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 30318 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42069 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40759 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 62136 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 19395 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 34325 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 32277 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 32342 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 14751 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 119122 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 128939 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 134597 views
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 11764 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 32717 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 59446 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 60135 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 59466 views
EU sanctions 8 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 8 individuals, including judges, a prosecutor, and an investigator, for human rights violations and repression in Russia. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU.

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 8 individuals in connection with human rights violations and abuses in Russia. In particular, the new restrictions are aimed at members of the Russian judiciary. This is stated on the website of the European Council, reports UNN.

Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures against eight individuals responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia.

- the statement said.

It is reported that the new sanctions are aimed at members of the judiciary - two judges, one prosecutor, and one investigator - who participated in politically motivated trials and were responsible for sentencing Russian activists Dmitry Skurikhin and Oleg Belousov on politically motivated charges.

In addition, the measures agreed today target the heads of correctional colonies and a pre-trial detention center where political prisoners Oleksiy Horinov, Pavlo Kushnir, Mykhailo Krieger, and journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who spoke out against Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and criticized Putin's regime, were held in solitary confinement and in inhumane and degrading conditions.

The assets of the individuals listed today have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. They are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through the EU territory.

- the statement said.

Ukraine considers sanctions against Alexander Lukashenka as a first step. A legal framework is being prepared for further strengthening of the sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Council
European Union
Ukraine