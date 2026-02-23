EU sanctions 8 individuals for human rights violations in Russia

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 8 individuals in connection with human rights violations and abuses in Russia. In particular, the new restrictions are aimed at members of the Russian judiciary. This is stated on the website of the European Council, reports UNN.

Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures against eight individuals responsible for serious human rights violations, repression of civil society and the democratic opposition, and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia. - the statement said.

It is reported that the new sanctions are aimed at members of the judiciary - two judges, one prosecutor, and one investigator - who participated in politically motivated trials and were responsible for sentencing Russian activists Dmitry Skurikhin and Oleg Belousov on politically motivated charges.

In addition, the measures agreed today target the heads of correctional colonies and a pre-trial detention center where political prisoners Oleksiy Horinov, Pavlo Kushnir, Mykhailo Krieger, and journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who spoke out against Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and criticized Putin's regime, were held in solitary confinement and in inhumane and degrading conditions.

The assets of the individuals listed today have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. They are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through the EU territory. - the statement said.

Recall

Ukraine considers sanctions against Alexander Lukashenka as a first step. A legal framework is being prepared for further strengthening of the sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine.