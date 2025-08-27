EU responds to Trump's accusations of discrimination against American technologies

The European Commission rejects accusations by US President Donald Trump of discrimination against American technologies within the framework of EU digital services rules. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A representative of the European Commission stated that regulating economic activity is a sovereign right of the EU and its member states. The commission strongly refutes Trump's accusations that the European Union is targeting exclusively American companies.

It is noted that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) apply to all platforms and companies operating in the bloc, without exception. In particular, the last three decisions were applied to Chinese companies AliExpress, Temu, and TikTok. Moreover, investigations have been launched against X and Meta.

The European Commission also noted that accusations by Meta head Mark Zuckerberg that EU digital data laws censor social networks are "absolutely false and unfounded."

It is clarified that the DSA did not ask platforms to remove content, but only required them to comply with their own terms and conditions.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against the EU or individual European officials responsible for implementing the Digital Services Act. Washington believes that this law restricts the freedom of speech of Americans and creates additional costs for US technology companies.