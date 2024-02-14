EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies helping in Russia's war effort - Guardian

For the first time, the EU proposes to impose sanctions on companies in mainland China as part of its latest sanctions package aimed at closing loopholes that allow Russia to channel military technology through third countries to its weapons factories, The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Three companies in mainland China, as well as four in Hong Kong and one in India, are included in a 91-page document on companies and individuals that EU member states want to add to a growing sanctions list ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the publication says.

As EU, UK and US representatives prepare to meet in Brussels on Wednesday, the source said additional tools are needed to ensure that Moscow cannot circumvent the restrictions.

"Russia is pulling out all the stops to get around our sanctions, but we need to do more. We need to close loopholes, identify ways around them and further reduce revenues," the source said.

Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly asking from which countries Russia gets components for weapons production in order to take appropriate measures. He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.

