EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies helping in Russia's war effort - Guardian

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 51863 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114523 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120297 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265478 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236034 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 75698 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53234 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 88795 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49005 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 28887 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265478 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221538 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233320 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114523 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96585 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99973 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116583 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117274 views
EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies helping in Russia's war effort - Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30442 views

For the first time, the EU proposes to impose sanctions on companies in mainland China as part of its latest package aimed at closing loopholes that allow Russia to obtain military technology through third countries for its weapons factories, the report said.

For the first time, the EU proposes to impose sanctions on companies in mainland China as part of its latest sanctions package aimed at closing loopholes that allow Russia to channel military technology through third countries to its weapons factories, The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Three companies in mainland China, as well as four in Hong Kong and one in India, are included in a 91-page document on companies and individuals that EU member states want to add to a growing sanctions list ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the publication says.

As EU, UK and US representatives prepare to meet in Brussels on Wednesday, the source said additional tools are needed to ensure that Moscow cannot circumvent the restrictions.

"Russia is pulling out all the stops to get around our sanctions, but we need to do more. We need to close loopholes, identify ways around them and further reduce revenues," the source said.

Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly asking from which countries Russia gets components for weapons production in order to take appropriate measures. He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin added.  

British Foreign Secretary Cameron to urge EU to increase defense production to help Ukraine - media14.02.24, 12:05 • 23902 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
