British Foreign Secretary Cameron to urge EU to increase defense production to help Ukraine - media

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 27436 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110102 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117380 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159853 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261959 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176037 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166678 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148525 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

British Foreign Secretary Cameron to urge EU to increase defense production to help Ukraine - media

British Foreign Secretary Cameron to urge EU to increase defense production to help Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23906 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will call on EU allies to increase defense production to help Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will call on EU allies to increase defense production to help Ukraine, his office said before a diplomatic tour to Bulgaria, Poland and Germany, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

Reportedly, David Cameron "will discuss with European partners how to strengthen Ukraine's defense and finances against further Russian aggression in light of the continuing threat of the US Congress refusing to provide additional financial support.

The country's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Bulgaria and Poland and then meet with many European foreign ministers at a security conference in Munich on Friday.

"Cameron will raise the issue of how European countries, including Poland, can increase defense production and speed up the implementation of plans to transfer to Ukraine the excess profits from Russian assets seized by Europe," the publication says.

The UK also reportedly hopes that "sending more French Scalp missiles will weaken Russian air defenses and radar assets in Crimea, part of a gradual weakening of Russian air superiority.

Cameron was reportedly informed that Ukraine's resilience to Russian attacks in the winter was better than expected. "More European countries are expected to make bilateral security commitments over the next two weeks," the newspaper writes.

It is also noted that Cameron believes that increased pressure on the Russian economy through sanctions, a tighter oil price ceiling, and restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas exports to Europe could be as fruitful this year as military achievements.

At a meeting with other leaders in Munich, the British Foreign Secretary intends to focus on European defense production and the rationale for confiscating profits from frozen Russian assets. Discussions within the Group of Seven are said to have intensified, "and EU leaders are likely to move forward over the next few weeks with plans to seize the excess profits from Russian investments in Euroclear in Belgium.

It is also stated that "Cameron, unlike one of his successors as prime minister, Boris Johnson, clearly considers the possible election of Donald Trump as president of the United States a threat to Ukraine and NATO, but intends to try to influence the Republican Party to soften its current isolationist sentiment.

British Foreign Secretary Cameron discusses support for Ukraine with Orban23.01.24, 13:04 • 24944 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

