British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will call on EU allies to increase defense production to help Ukraine, his office said before a diplomatic tour to Bulgaria, Poland and Germany, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Reportedly, David Cameron "will discuss with European partners how to strengthen Ukraine's defense and finances against further Russian aggression in light of the continuing threat of the US Congress refusing to provide additional financial support.

The country's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Bulgaria and Poland and then meet with many European foreign ministers at a security conference in Munich on Friday.

"Cameron will raise the issue of how European countries, including Poland, can increase defense production and speed up the implementation of plans to transfer to Ukraine the excess profits from Russian assets seized by Europe," the publication says.

The UK also reportedly hopes that "sending more French Scalp missiles will weaken Russian air defenses and radar assets in Crimea, part of a gradual weakening of Russian air superiority.

Cameron was reportedly informed that Ukraine's resilience to Russian attacks in the winter was better than expected. "More European countries are expected to make bilateral security commitments over the next two weeks," the newspaper writes.

It is also noted that Cameron believes that increased pressure on the Russian economy through sanctions, a tighter oil price ceiling, and restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas exports to Europe could be as fruitful this year as military achievements.

At a meeting with other leaders in Munich, the British Foreign Secretary intends to focus on European defense production and the rationale for confiscating profits from frozen Russian assets. Discussions within the Group of Seven are said to have intensified, "and EU leaders are likely to move forward over the next few weeks with plans to seize the excess profits from Russian investments in Euroclear in Belgium.

It is also stated that "Cameron, unlike one of his successors as prime minister, Boris Johnson, clearly considers the possible election of Donald Trump as president of the United States a threat to Ukraine and NATO, but intends to try to influence the Republican Party to soften its current isolationist sentiment.

