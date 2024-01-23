British Foreign Secretary Cameron discusses support for Ukraine with Orban

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed support for Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The British official said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

We must maintain support for Ukraine and protect its future security. Today I discussed this with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. - Cameron said.

The two sides also discussed the importance of Sweden's swift accession to NATO, which would make the allies safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure.

Recall

Last December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he had vetoed a multi-year, 50 billion euro package of aid to Ukraine. At the same time, the European Union is expected to hold a summit on February 1 to discuss its multi-year budget, including the €50 billion funding for Ukraine.

