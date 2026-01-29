$42.960.17
EU prepares to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The European Union is preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group after a change in France's position. This decision will be a response to the brutal suppression of protests in Iran and will lead to the freezing of the organization's assets.

EU prepares to designate Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization

The European Union is on the verge of a historic decision to include Iran's IRGC in the list of terrorist groups after France officially changed its position. This decision, previously supported by Germany and Italy, will be a response to the brutal suppression of peaceful protests in Iran, which led to thousands of casualties and mass arrests. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

For a long time, official Paris hesitated on this step, trying to maintain channels for dialogue, but the escalation of violence by the Iranian regime forced Emmanuel Macron's government to join the US position. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that the actions of the Iranian authorities demand the strictest possible international response.

The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect28.01.26, 18:06 • 2690 views

The unbearable suppression of the peaceful uprising of the Iranian people cannot go unanswered. The extraordinary courage they have shown in the face of the blind violence unleashed against them cannot be in vain

— emphasized Jean-Noël Barrot.

It is expected that during the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on January 29, this decision will be politically approved, despite the need for a unanimous vote of all 27 member states.

Consequences for the Iranian regime

The inclusion of the IRGC in the terrorist list will mean a complete freeze of the organization's assets in Europe and a ban on any financial transactions with its structures. This will deal a powerful blow to the economic base of Iranian security forces, as the Corps controls a significant share of Iran's shadow economy and strategic enterprises. In parallel, the EU is preparing a new package of personal sanctions against officials involved in human rights violations.

A huge armada is heading to Iran, time is running out for Tehran - Trump28.01.26, 14:45 • 3336 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Reuters
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
France
Italy
Germany
United States
Iran