Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 16691 views
EU plans to review partnership with Turkey amid talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos announced her intention to review the partnership with Turkey ahead of her visit to Ankara on February 6. Turkey is seen as an important partner due to its potential role in the Black Sea region after the war in Ukraine.

EU plans to review partnership with Turkey amid talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos stated that Brussels wants to "take a fresh look" at its partnership with Turkey. This statement was made ahead of her visit to Ankara, scheduled for Friday, February 6, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication notes, Turkey's potential role after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war - especially as a peacemaker and regional political player in the Black Sea region - makes it an important partner for the EU. However, Brussels is taking small steps in relations with a country that is moving away from democracy and whose leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has imprisoned prominent political opponents.

Peace in Ukraine will change realities in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region. Turkey will be a very important partner for us. Preparing for peace and stability in Europe involves preparing a strong partnership with Turkey.

- Kos stated.

She added that she would participate in a ceremony in Ankara where the European Investment Bank and Turkey would sign an agreement to provide 200 million euros in loans for renewable energy projects. The provision of new loans to Turkey was suspended in 2019 due to a dispute over oil and gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

The EU also noted that Cyprus wants Turkey to allow its ships to enter Turkish ports. Ankara does not recognize Cyprus due to the division of the island in 1974 into a Turkish-controlled north and a Greek-controlled south. This occurred as a result of an armed conflict involving regular Turkish troops.

Recall

Turkey has intensified diplomatic efforts to arrange a direct meeting between US and Iranian representatives in Ankara or Istanbul.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Investment Bank
European Union
Brussels
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Cyprus