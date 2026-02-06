EU plans to review partnership with Turkey amid talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos stated that Brussels wants to "take a fresh look" at its partnership with Turkey. This statement was made ahead of her visit to Ankara, scheduled for Friday, February 6, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

As the publication notes, Turkey's potential role after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war - especially as a peacemaker and regional political player in the Black Sea region - makes it an important partner for the EU. However, Brussels is taking small steps in relations with a country that is moving away from democracy and whose leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has imprisoned prominent political opponents.

Peace in Ukraine will change realities in Europe, especially in the Black Sea region. Turkey will be a very important partner for us. Preparing for peace and stability in Europe involves preparing a strong partnership with Turkey. - Kos stated.

She added that she would participate in a ceremony in Ankara where the European Investment Bank and Turkey would sign an agreement to provide 200 million euros in loans for renewable energy projects. The provision of new loans to Turkey was suspended in 2019 due to a dispute over oil and gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

The EU also noted that Cyprus wants Turkey to allow its ships to enter Turkish ports. Ankara does not recognize Cyprus due to the division of the island in 1974 into a Turkish-controlled north and a Greek-controlled south. This occurred as a result of an armed conflict involving regular Turkish troops.

Turkey has intensified diplomatic efforts to arrange a direct meeting between US and Iranian representatives in Ankara or Istanbul.