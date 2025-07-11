EU considers new sanctions against Russia, still in price cap negotiations - Kallas

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2510 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18112 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25645 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36119 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46394 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48184 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45007 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36371 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27426 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 20693 views
Publications
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2510 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 92220 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121861 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158147 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164296 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 21082 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46770 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 46830 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 187914 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 314162 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

EU considers new sanctions against Russia, still in price cap negotiations - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine, calling them unacceptable. Brussels is considering the 18th package of sanctions and discussing a price cap on oil for the Russian Federation.

EU considers new sanctions against Russia, still in price cap negotiations - Kallas

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on Friday criticized further Russian attacks on Ukraine, calling it "unacceptable," stating that the 27-nation bloc is considering imposing new sanctions against Moscow, and warned Laos, after GUR reports, that if the country provides military assistance to Russia, it will affect European aid to Laos, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

This week, Russia unleashed massive drone and missile strikes on Ukraine.

"Russia has intensified its attacks on civilians to inflict as much pain as possible... and this is unacceptable," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Brussels is considering an 18th package of sanctions against Moscow, and "we are still in talks about setting a price cap on oil, which will deprive Russia of funds to finance this war," Kallas said in an interview with AFP.

Kallas spoke on the sidelines of a regional meeting of foreign ministers in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, saying that her presence was aimed at "clarifying so that we can together exert more pressure" on Russia.

Asked about reports that Moscow plans to recruit military personnel from Laos to support its efforts in Ukraine, Kallas said she raised the issue with Vientiane's chief diplomat at a meeting on Friday.

Russia tries to involve Laos in the war against Ukraine - HUR05.07.25, 17:21 • 2194 views

Kallas said she was assured that Laos "has no intention and is not ready" to provide military assistance to Russia.

"I also stated that if something like this happens, it will affect European aid to Laos," Kallas said.

"If you (Laos) contribute to this existential threat, we cannot have effective cooperation," she warned.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Laos
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9