EU considers new sanctions against Russia, still in price cap negotiations - Kallas

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on Friday criticized further Russian attacks on Ukraine, calling it "unacceptable," stating that the 27-nation bloc is considering imposing new sanctions against Moscow, and warned Laos, after GUR reports, that if the country provides military assistance to Russia, it will affect European aid to Laos, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

This week, Russia unleashed massive drone and missile strikes on Ukraine.

"Russia has intensified its attacks on civilians to inflict as much pain as possible... and this is unacceptable," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Brussels is considering an 18th package of sanctions against Moscow, and "we are still in talks about setting a price cap on oil, which will deprive Russia of funds to finance this war," Kallas said in an interview with AFP.

Kallas spoke on the sidelines of a regional meeting of foreign ministers in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, saying that her presence was aimed at "clarifying so that we can together exert more pressure" on Russia.

Asked about reports that Moscow plans to recruit military personnel from Laos to support its efforts in Ukraine, Kallas said she raised the issue with Vientiane's chief diplomat at a meeting on Friday.

Russia tries to involve Laos in the war against Ukraine - HUR

Kallas said she was assured that Laos "has no intention and is not ready" to provide military assistance to Russia.

"I also stated that if something like this happens, it will affect European aid to Laos," Kallas said.

"If you (Laos) contribute to this existential threat, we cannot have effective cooperation," she warned.