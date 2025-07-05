$41.720.00
Russia tries to involve Laos in the war against Ukraine - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 405 views

Russia is trying to involve Laos in the war against Ukraine by organizing the participation of Laotian engineering troops in demining territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Laos is ready to send up to 50 sappers and provides free assistance to the Russian Federation, rehabilitating wounded Russian military personnel.

Russia tries to involve Laos in the war against Ukraine - HUR

Russia is trying to draw Laos into the war against Ukraine by organizing the involvement of a combined detachment of engineering troops of the Lao People's Army in demining the territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), according to UNN.

Details

"Against the backdrop of significant combat losses and gradual depletion of resources, the Russian military-political leadership is looking for opportunities to continue the aggressive war against Ukraine. In addition to the massive involvement of mercenaries from African and Asian countries, as well as DPRK units, the Kremlin is exploring the possibility of drawing so-called partners into the war under the guise of implementing humanitarian projects in Russian regions bordering Ukraine. The next country that Russia is trying to draw into the war is Laos," the GUR reports.

The GUR noted that the Kremlin is currently organizing the involvement of a combined detachment of engineering troops of the Lao People's Army in demining the territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"Given its significant dependence on external assistance, the leadership of Laos at the initial stage expresses its readiness to send up to 50 'military sappers' to Russia and assist in demining the Kursk region. In addition, Laos provides gratuitous assistance to the Russian Federation by conducting rehabilitation measures for wounded Russian servicemen who participated in hostilities against Ukraine," the GUR added.

The intelligence agency emphasized that Russia, under the guise of humanitarian rhetoric, is trying to legalize the presence of a foreign military contingent on its territory, effectively using it to support combat operations against Ukraine.

Recall

North Korea intends to triple the number of its troops fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine, sending an additional 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers to help Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Laos
Kursk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korea
Ukraine
