EU considers changing decision-making process to bypass Hungary's permanent vetoes

The European Union is discussing options for faster decision-making in foreign policy, where most decisions still require unanimity. This is due to Hungary blocking a number of initiatives in support of Ukraine and against Russia in recent years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to a document obtained by Bloomberg, a group of a dozen countries is exploring legal possibilities for making decisions by qualified majority instead of unanimity. Such changes would allow for faster and more decisive decisions and avoid blocking by member states with separate interests.

Hungary, in particular, refused to sign a statement condemning Russian strikes on Ukraine and continues to block a €6.6 billion fund to reimburse member countries for equipment transferred to Ukraine. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized that other countries in the bloc continue to look for ways to unblock these funds to support Ukraine's defense initiatives.

All countries today raised this issue of unblocking. You don't have to participate in this, but let others do it - Kallas noted.

The document also states that consensus remains the foundation of the EU, and a qualified majority is seen as an opportunity to increase efficiency in key foreign policy issues and avoid blocking by individual states.

Recall

Hungary, the only one of the 27 EU members, did not sign the EU statement condemning Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28. The EU statement condemns Russia's attack on civilians and infrastructure, calling it a war crime.