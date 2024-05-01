EU condemns violence against protesters in Georgia
EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell strongly condemned the violence against peaceful demonstrators in Georgia, who were brutally dispersed by riot police during a protest against the law on “foreign agents”.
The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, condemned the violence against peaceful protesters against the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia, who were brutally dispersed by special forces. He wrote about it on the social network X, UNN reports .
I strongly condemn the violence against protesters in Georgia who were peacefully protesting the law on foreign influence,
Details
Borrell noted that Georgia is a candidate country for accession to the European Union and called on its authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly. He also noted that the use of force to suppress them is unacceptable.
Recall
More than 60 protesters were detained and 6 police officers were injured during a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.
