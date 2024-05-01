EU condemns violence against protesters in Georgia

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, condemned the violence against peaceful protesters against the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia, who were brutally dispersed by special forces. He wrote about it on the social network X, UNN reports .

I strongly condemn the violence against protesters in Georgia who were peacefully protesting the law on foreign influence, - He emphasized.

Details

Borrell noted that Georgia is a candidate country for accession to the European Union and called on its authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly. He also noted that the use of force to suppress them is unacceptable.

Recall

More than 60 protesters were detained and 6 police officers were injured during a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

