The European Commission condemned the FIFA president's call to reinstate Russian athletes in international football. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Commissioner for Sport Glen Micallef.

Details

As the European Commissioner noted, "sport does not exist in a vacuum. It reflects who people are and what they choose to stand for."

To allow aggressors to return to world football as if nothing happened means ignoring the real security risks and the deep pain caused by the war. Flags, uniforms, and anthems symbolize states, actions, and values. - he stated.

Micallef added that football sets the tone for world sports.

Context

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he is considering the possibility of reinstating Russians in international football. He claimed that the ban had not yielded results. The Ukrainian Association of Football and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for no change in position due to the ongoing war.

Because of this, Infantino was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website. The database information indicates that the FIFA president was previously awarded the Russian Order of Friendship, which he received from the hands of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Subsequently, FIFA stated that they do not plan to reinstate Russians in competitions under the association's auspices.

Recall

UEFA officials believe that Russia's return to international competitions under the organization's auspices, even at the youth level, will be impossible until a decision is reached on ending the war in Ukraine.