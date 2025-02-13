ukenru
EU Commissioner: Ukraine's will must be central to any peace deal

EU Commissioner: Ukraine's will must be central to any peace deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36062 views

European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath said that the will of Ukraine should be central to any peace agreement. He emphasized that aggression cannot be rewarded.

The will of Ukraine should be central to any peace agreement, said EU Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking on RTÉ Morning Ireland, European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath said it was good to see Ukraine getting the personal attention of the US president, but noted that Ukraine is a neighbor of the EU and on its way to joining the bloc with accession talks already underway.

"The people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian government... they have to be central to any negotiations about the future of their country. Because we cannot have a situation where aggression is rewarded," McGrath said.

Foreign Minister: negotiations on Ukraine should include Ukraine

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

