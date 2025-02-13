Foreign Minister: negotiations on Ukraine should include Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4911 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105780 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75287 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117426 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101069 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153333 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110090 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87678 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144002 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176339 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83521 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134250 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136155 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164408 views
Foreign Minister: negotiations on Ukraine should include Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34702 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga said that negotiations without the participation of Ukraine and Europe were unacceptable. He emphasized the irreversibility of the course toward NATO and rejected the possibility of compromises on territorial integrity.

Ukraine and Europe should not be excluded from future peace talks on the war in Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"Nothing can be discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe without Europe," Sibiga said in an interview with Le Monde published on Thursday.

Sibiga said that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains the cheapest way for the transatlantic alliance to guarantee the country's own security, and there should be no compromises that would harm Ukraine's territorial integrity or sovereignty.

"We want full agreement. It is in the interest of the United States. With Trump's leadership, with a strong European commitment and European unity, we have a chance to give a new impetus to this process. But, as far as I know, our American allies have not yet finalized their plans," Sibiga said.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump spoke directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Trump spoke on the phone for more than an hour on Wednesday. Later, Trump announced the start of talks and said that it was inappropriate for Ukraine to join NATO, which Ukraine had sought as a guarantee of its future security, the newspaper said.

"All our allies have stated that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible. This perspective is enshrined in our constitution. It is in our strategic interests," Sibiga said.

Trump's move has shocked European capitals, which insist on playing a central role in peace talks, as any settlement in Ukraine, which suffered from a full-scale Russian invasion that began almost three years ago, will have implications for their own security, the newspaper notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising