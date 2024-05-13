EU approves extension of "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine for another year

The European Union has finally approved the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures ("trade visa-free regime") for Ukraine for another year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

"The EU has finally approved the 'trade visa-free regime' for Ukraine. This is duty-free and quota-free trade for another year," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the approval of the "trade visa-free regime" is an important support for Ukrainian producers, exports and the economy.

"We continue our integration into the EU at an accelerated pace," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

In March, the EU Permanent Representatives approved the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures (trade visa-free regime) for Ukraine for the next year.

Immediately after the outbreak of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU introduced autonomous trade measures in June 2022, allowing duty-free access for all Ukrainian goods to the EU market. These measures were extended for one year in June 2023 and expire on June 5, 2024.