EU and US on track for 15% tariff deal - Reuters

The European Union and the United States are on their way to a trade agreement that will result in a 15% tariff on EU goods imported into the United States, two diplomats said on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The rate, which could also apply to cars, would mirror a framework agreement the United States reached with Japan.

Recall

It was previously reported that the EU plans to quickly introduce 30% tariffs on goods from the US worth about 100 billion euros if there is no agreement with US President Donald Trump and if he fulfills his threat to introduce this rate on most of the European Union's exports after August 1.

Reportedly, Germany and France rallied EU members to support retaliatory measures against US tariffs until Washington compromises. They propose using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which would allow blocking American companies and restricting import/export.