EU Ambassador Maternova: Ukraine becomes an example of reforms during wartime

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, stated that Ukraine demonstrates an example of how reforms can be implemented even during wartime. She said this at a briefing in Kyiv during the presentation of the European Commission's enlargement report, UNN reports.

Details

Katarina Maternova noted that "Ukraine is becoming a model of how to carry out reforms while fighting for national survival, sovereignty, and freedom."

The Ambassador emphasized that such a situation has never happened before in the history of the European Union, as accession negotiations have never been conducted with a country at war.

According to Maternova, the European Commission's enlargement report clearly conveys that Ukraine is in exceptional circumstances but at the same time continues to demonstrate progress.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine has a chance to complete negotiations on accession to the European Union in 2028.