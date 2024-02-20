ukenru
Estonian Prime Minister stops hybrid operation of Russian special services

Estonian Prime Minister stops hybrid operation of Russian special services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22734 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says her country has successfully stopped a Russian hybrid operation by detaining 10 people accused of damaging government vehicles on behalf of Russian special services.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that her country has successfully stopped a hybrid operation of Russian special services in Estonia after the detention of 10 people, UNN reports.

Estonia has successfully stopped a hybrid operation of Russian special services on our territory. We know that the Kremlin is targeting all our democratic societies. Our response is to expose and reveal their methods. This is the way to prevent harmful actions and make us resilient

- Callas said.

The Estonian prime minister indicated that it was an operation of the Estonian Internal Security Service.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) has announced that it has identified the people who damaged the cars of the Minister of the Interior and a journalist last year. A total of 10 people were detained as part of the criminal investigation. ISS believes that they acted on the orders of Russian special services.

Today, ISS said that the goal of the hybrid operation was to "sow fear and create tension in Estonian society.

Evidence suggests that the suspects performed various roles on the instructions of Russian special services. For example, they gathered information necessary for the attacks and then carried them out, ERR points out.

The suspects were detained in Estonia between December and February. The latest arrests were made last week. The detainees are reportedly Russian and Estonian citizens. In addition, some have dual citizenship.

In early December 2023, the car window of the Estonian Minister of the Interior and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Lauri Laenemets, was broken.

Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia12.02.24, 10:54 • 39733 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Kaya Kallas
Estonia

