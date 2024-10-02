ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23151 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160152 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140983 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170071 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104688 views

Actual
Estonian government digitalization expert becomes Fedorov's advisor

Estonian government digitalization expert becomes Fedorov's advisor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13436 views

Lukas Ilves, a former CIO of the Estonian government, has been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. He will work on AI implementation and digital reforms.

Former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Estonian government, Lukas Ilves, has been appointed an advisor to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. He will work on the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital reforms in Ukraine. Fedorov announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Fedorov, Lucas Ilves will work on the implementation of AI and digital reforms.

The main focus of its work will be the future of e-government: process automation, civil service transformation, and the introduction of artificial intelligence. We have ambitious plans to become the world's first AI government. And Lucas will strengthen Ukraine in this

- Fedorov wrote.

Lukas Ilves is a leading expert on digital technologies and cybersecurity in Estonia. Since January 2022, he has served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Estonian government, effectively acting as the country's CIO. In recent years, he has led Estonia's major digital projects, focusing on the secure implementation of cloud technologies and the development of e-government.

Recall 

Switzerland will allocate more than $64 million to digitalize public services in Ukraine over the next four years to support democratic reforms and help rebuild the country.

The MFA is working on the digitalization of consular services13.08.24, 15:03 • 21483 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
switzerlandSwitzerland
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

