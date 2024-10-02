Estonian government digitalization expert becomes Fedorov's advisor

Former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Estonian government, Lukas Ilves, has been appointed an advisor to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. He will work on the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital reforms in Ukraine. Fedorov announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Fedorov, Lucas Ilves will work on the implementation of AI and digital reforms.

The main focus of its work will be the future of e-government: process automation, civil service transformation, and the introduction of artificial intelligence. We have ambitious plans to become the world's first AI government. And Lucas will strengthen Ukraine in this - Fedorov wrote.

Lukas Ilves is a leading expert on digital technologies and cybersecurity in Estonia. Since January 2022, he has served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Estonian government, effectively acting as the country's CIO. In recent years, he has led Estonia's major digital projects, focusing on the secure implementation of cloud technologies and the development of e-government.

Recall

