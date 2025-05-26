Estonia is implementing AI in schools without banning smartphones

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7224 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17277 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33400 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48298 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204794 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311123 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353297 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194052 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120108 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111423 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 40665 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 72579 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 42128 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 42321 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 36847 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311123 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 353297 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 311728 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 403274 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 481816 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 122783 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 204794 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 67968 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 64204 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 68048 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Estonia is implementing AI in schools without banning smartphones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

From September, Estonian schoolchildren aged 16-17 will receive personal AI accounts as part of the "AI Leap" program. By 2027, 58,000 students and 5,000 teachers will have access.

Estonia is implementing AI in schools without banning smartphones

From September, Estonia will provide 16-17-year-old students with personal AI accounts. Permission will be granted under the national "AI Leap" program, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Estonia, as a leader among European countries in terms of the results of the international student assessment program, unlike other countries where smartphones are banned in schools, integrates digital technologies into the educational process, considering them key to developing future skills.

The "AI Leap" program envisages providing 58,000 students and 5,000 teachers with access to advanced artificial intelligence tools by 2027. In particular, it is planned to cooperate with OpenAI to provide free access to global AI platforms.

"Smartphones are not a threat, but a tool for civic participation and learning," said Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas.

In Estonian schools, smartphones are used during lessons when appropriate, and their use is limited during breaks. This is part of a broader strategy aimed at developing critical thinking and digital literacy in the face of rapid AI development.

Addition

Estonia already has experience in digital reforms: in 1997, the Tiger Leap program provided all schools in the country with access to the Internet. Today, the country also allows citizens to vote online, which underscores its commitment to digital transformation.

In 2022, Estonia ranked first in Europe in the results of the international student assessment program in mathematics, natural sciences and creative thinking, and second in reading, second only to Ireland. These achievements, it is reported, were made possible by the systematic introduction of digital technologies in education.

Let us remind you

While Estonia is integrating smartphones into the educational process, many countries, including England, France and China, have introduced bans on the use of mobile phones in schools due to concerns about their impact on students' concentration and mental health. However, the Estonian approach demonstrates an alternative model where technology serves as a tool for development, not a threat.

The Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine is developing a Ukrainian large language model, which will accelerate the integration of AI into the state, business and key areas of life of Ukrainians. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologiesEducation
Republic of Ireland
OpenAI
The Guardian
France
China
Estonia
Brent
$64.40
Bitcoin
$109,674.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.04
Ethereum
$2,566.39