From September, Estonia will provide 16-17-year-old students with personal AI accounts. Permission will be granted under the national "AI Leap" program, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Estonia, as a leader among European countries in terms of the results of the international student assessment program, unlike other countries where smartphones are banned in schools, integrates digital technologies into the educational process, considering them key to developing future skills.

The "AI Leap" program envisages providing 58,000 students and 5,000 teachers with access to advanced artificial intelligence tools by 2027. In particular, it is planned to cooperate with OpenAI to provide free access to global AI platforms.

"Smartphones are not a threat, but a tool for civic participation and learning," said Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas.

In Estonian schools, smartphones are used during lessons when appropriate, and their use is limited during breaks. This is part of a broader strategy aimed at developing critical thinking and digital literacy in the face of rapid AI development.

Addition

Estonia already has experience in digital reforms: in 1997, the Tiger Leap program provided all schools in the country with access to the Internet. Today, the country also allows citizens to vote online, which underscores its commitment to digital transformation.

In 2022, Estonia ranked first in Europe in the results of the international student assessment program in mathematics, natural sciences and creative thinking, and second in reading, second only to Ireland. These achievements, it is reported, were made possible by the systematic introduction of digital technologies in education.

Let us remind you

While Estonia is integrating smartphones into the educational process, many countries, including England, France and China, have introduced bans on the use of mobile phones in schools due to concerns about their impact on students' concentration and mental health. However, the Estonian approach demonstrates an alternative model where technology serves as a tool for development, not a threat.

The Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine is developing a Ukrainian large language model, which will accelerate the integration of AI into the state, business and key areas of life of Ukrainians. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.