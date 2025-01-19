Estonia calls on Europe to ban Tiktok after the US

ukenru
02:39 PM • 102134 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102730 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110718 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122661 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117776 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53392 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56702 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158708 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37306 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56702 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122661 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141157 views
Estonia calls on Europe to ban Tiktok after the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31175 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna called on Europe to consider banning TikTok following the example of the United States. According to him, the app is used for disinformation and data collection, which poses a security threat.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna said that Europe should consider banning the Chinese app TikTok because of its security threats and potential impact on democratic processes. Writes UNN with reference to ERR.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Europe should consider banning the Chinese app Tiktok, following the example of the United States.

Tsakhna noted that in recent years, Europe has seen how TikTok has been used to spread disinformation, fake news, and manipulate election results.

The most striking example of this occurred recently in Romania, where the results of the first round of the presidential election were annulled after it was found that Russia had interfered in the election by conducting a massive online campaign

- Tsakhna said.

He emphasized that applications such as TikTok do not provide a balanced presentation of information, but create conditions for the rapid spread of biased data.

“TikTok is not a media outlet, but a weapon of influence,” he said.

The minister noted that Tiktok collects a lot of user data, but it is not clear who has access to this data.

Since Tiktok is owned by a Chinese company, there are legitimate concerns that the data could end up in the hands of Chinese authorities. Last year's Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Yearbook also states that Tiktok collects a large amount of information that could be useful for intelligence gathering, extortion, and cyberattacks. In light of the above, a ban on TikTok should be considered in Europe as well, given the security risks. At the same time, democratic countries should continue to discuss how to successfully counter the onslaught of hostile AI-based communication robots with a clear goal of interfering with democratic processes

- Tsakhna emphasized.

Recall 

In the United States, users no longer have access to the popular social network TikTok.

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
europeEurope
romaniaRomania
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia

