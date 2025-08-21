Estonia banned butane imports from Russia and Belarus due to the risk of circumventing EU sanctions

The Estonian government has officially banned the import of butane from Russia and Belarus. The decision was made to prevent the use of this resource to circumvent European Union sanctions on liquefied petroleum gas, explained Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, ERR reports, according to UNN.

Details

The import of isobutane from Russia and Belarus was banned by the government to avoid circumvention of European Union sanctions, it was announced on Thursday.

"We approved a regulation that prohibits the import of isobutane from Russia and Belarus. Simply put, this is butane," he said. - said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at a government press conference.

"If you recall, last December the European Union banned and sanctioned liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – gas primarily used in households. But ways were still found to use customs declarations with this butane to continue importing the same LPG from Russia and Belarus. This is a decision that Estonia has now adopted as a national sanction, but we are also seeking to introduce it at the European Union level," he explained.

