Estonia banned butane imports from Russia and Belarus due to the risk of circumventing EU sanctions

02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Popular news
Ukraine insists on a "time of silence" before negotiations - Putin issues ultimatums - Zelenskyy August 21, 09:07 AM
Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him August 21, 09:16 AM
Former executives of Kyiv maternity hospital embezzled UAH 4.5 million on fictitious "employees" August 21, 09:24 AM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert August 21, 10:15 AM
Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones August 21, 10:49 AM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation? 02:24 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 12:13 PM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert August 21, 10:15 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM • 222488 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show August 20, 08:11 AM
Estonia banned butane imports from Russia and Belarus due to the risk of circumventing EU sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Estonia has banned butane imports from Russia and Belarus. This decision was made to prevent the circumvention of EU sanctions on liquefied petroleum gas.

Estonia banned butane imports from Russia and Belarus due to the risk of circumventing EU sanctions

The Estonian government has officially banned the import of butane from Russia and Belarus. The decision was made to prevent the use of this resource to circumvent European Union sanctions on liquefied petroleum gas, explained Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, ERR reports, according to UNN.

Details

The import of isobutane from Russia and Belarus was banned by the government to avoid circumvention of European Union sanctions, it was announced on Thursday.

"We approved a regulation that prohibits the import of isobutane from Russia and Belarus. Simply put, this is butane," he said.

- said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at a government press conference.

"If you recall, last December the European Union banned and sanctioned liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – gas primarily used in households. But ways were still found to use customs declarations with this butane to continue importing the same LPG from Russia and Belarus. This is a decision that Estonia has now adopted as a national sanction, but we are also seeking to introduce it at the European Union level," he explained.

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for undermining state order 13.08.25, 12:09

