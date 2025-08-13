$41.430.02
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 6678 views
Estonia expels Russian diplomat for undermining state order

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the first secretary of the Russian embassy persona non grata. The diplomat must leave the country due to subversive activities and interference in internal affairs.

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for undermining state order

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia declared the first secretary of the Russian embassy persona non grata, accusing him of subversive activities and interference in the country's internal affairs. The diplomat must leave the country in the near future. This is stated on the official website of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

On August 13, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy to hand him a diplomatic note on the expulsion of a diplomatic mission employee. As stated by the Estonian foreign ministry, the country "does not intend to tolerate Russia's actions aimed against our constitutional order and internal stability" and considers it necessary to clearly demonstrate this position. International partners and allies will be informed about the incident.

The expelled diplomat took direct and active part in undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia, divided society and contributed to crimes against the state, including violation of sanctions

 - stated Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

According to him, one Estonian citizen has already been convicted of these crimes.

The constant interference of the Russian embassy in Estonia's internal affairs must stop. By expelling the diplomat, we demonstrate that we will not tolerate any actions organized by a foreign state on our territory 

- Tsahkna emphasized.

Estonia stressed that its decision is in line with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which allows a state to declare any member of a diplomatic mission persona non grata at any time and without explanation.

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work to end the war and EU accession with the Estonian Prime Minister

Stepan Haftko

