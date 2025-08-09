$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 145678 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 88102 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 226033 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 216864 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 97383 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 142789 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 77137 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 55424 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38924 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work to end the war and EU accession with the Estonian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of Estonia for support in the war and discussed diplomatic work. The parties also discussed negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work to end the war and EU accession with the Estonian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war and negotiations on EU accession with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, writes UNN.

Spoke with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. Grateful for the support. Informed about our diplomatic work with partners to end the war and ensure common security. We share the view that solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe.

- wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, the parties "also discussed matters at the European Union level, in particular the situation in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union."

"Estonia's principled position on fair conditions for Ukraine and Moldova's movement towards the European Union is important. There can be no divisions or injustice on this path. Unity must work. Thank you!" - emphasized Zelenskyy.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Moldova