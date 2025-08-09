Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work to end the war and EU accession with the Estonian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war and negotiations on EU accession with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, writes UNN.

Spoke with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. Grateful for the support. Informed about our diplomatic work with partners to end the war and ensure common security. We share the view that solutions for Ukraine's security are important for everyone in Europe. - wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, the parties "also discussed matters at the European Union level, in particular the situation in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union."

"Estonia's principled position on fair conditions for Ukraine and Moldova's movement towards the European Union is important. There can be no divisions or injustice on this path. Unity must work. Thank you!" - emphasized Zelenskyy.