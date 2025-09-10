Escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil": Syrskyi at "Ramstein"

$41.120.13
Exclusive
03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM
Escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil": Syrskyi at "Ramstein"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated at "Ramstein-30" that the Kremlin's escalation is impossible without allies. He called for strengthening air defense and providing long-range weapons.

Escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil": Syrskyi at "Ramstein"

During the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the "Ramstein" format, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without its allies in the "axis of evil." That is why Ukraine needs international support, in particular, strengthening air defense, writes UNN with reference to Syrskyi's post on Telegram.

The escalation carried out by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil." Therefore, at this stage, military and financial assistance from Ukraine's partners has become critically important for the success of our common strategy. I called on partners to increase the volume of international military assistance, primarily for the development of air and missile defense capabilities, as well as to provide long-range fire damage means.

- Syrskyi stated.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the efforts of leaders and diplomats aimed at a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, involving all international platforms and political formats.

At the same time, military efforts are a key aspect of forcing Moscow to a just peace in Ukraine. The enemy must realize the futility of continuing hostilities. To feel a real threat to its ruling regime in case of a protracted war.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukraine received a powerful signal of support from international partners during the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the "Ramstein" format.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal