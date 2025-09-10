Escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil": Syrskyi at "Ramstein"

During the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the "Ramstein" format, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the escalation by the Kremlin would be impossible without its allies in the "axis of evil." That is why Ukraine needs international support, in particular, strengthening air defense, writes UNN with reference to Syrskyi's post on Telegram.

The escalation carried out by the Kremlin would be impossible without the support of its allies in the "axis of evil." Therefore, at this stage, military and financial assistance from Ukraine's partners has become critically important for the success of our common strategy. I called on partners to increase the volume of international military assistance, primarily for the development of air and missile defense capabilities, as well as to provide long-range fire damage means. - Syrskyi stated.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the efforts of leaders and diplomats aimed at a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, involving all international platforms and political formats.

At the same time, military efforts are a key aspect of forcing Moscow to a just peace in Ukraine. The enemy must realize the futility of continuing hostilities. To feel a real threat to its ruling regime in case of a protracted war. - Syrskyi emphasized.

Addition

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukraine received a powerful signal of support from international partners during the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the "Ramstein" format.