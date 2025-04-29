The ESA has launched a satellite into orbit that will assess the volume of forest on Earth.

$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1528 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16862 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33388 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36747 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73106 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78777 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68264 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61730 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33337 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59859 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73106 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78777 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68264 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61730 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57793 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33106 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52527 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51436 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158001 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70789 views
The ESA has launched a satellite into orbit that will assess the volume of forest on Earth.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

ESA has launched the Biomass satellite into orbit, which will monitor forests and assess their ability to absorb carbon dioxide. The satellite will provide scientists with an understanding of the state of forests in the Earth's carbon cycle.

The ESA has launched a satellite into orbit that will assess the volume of forest on Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched the Biomass satellite into orbit, whose main task is to monitor the state of the forest cover on Earth and assess its ability to absorb carbon dioxide. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESA.  

Details

The innovative ESA Biomass satellite is designed to provide scientists with unprecedented understanding of the condition and global reserves of forests and their crucial role in the Earth's carbon cycle.

The device was launched into a solar-synchronous orbit at an altitude of almost 666 km by a Vega-C rocket from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. An hour later, after separating from the carrier, the satellite reached the designated location.

After the launch at 11:15 Central European Time, already at 12:28 dispatchers at the ESA European Space Operations Center in Germany received a crucial first signal transmitted via the Troll ground station in Antarctica that Biomass is operating properly in orbit - the ESA said in a statement.

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report15.04.25, 23:40 • 4385 views

The critical stage of Biomass verification includes a series of complex maneuvers to deploy the satellite's 12-meter mesh reflector, supported by a 7.5-meter boom. Once this stage is complete, Biomass will join ESA's portfolio of pioneering missions.

The Biomass satellite joins our esteemed family of Earth explorers – missions that have consistently delivered groundbreaking discoveries and cutting-edge scientific knowledge about our planet. Thanks to it, we will obtain vital new data on how much carbon is stored in the world's forests, which will help fill key gaps in our knowledge of the carbon cycle and, ultimately, the Earth's climate system.

– said Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programs at the European Space Agency.

Let us remind you

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-2 Earth remote sensing mission showed part of one of the natural wonders of the world - the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off the east coast of Australia.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Space Agency
Europe
Germany
