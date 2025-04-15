2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15738 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66463 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37035 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42242 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49636 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90623 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 82936 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35310 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60477 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109218 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 66463 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88080 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90623 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 82936 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183072 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51038 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 28939 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 29984 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31315 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33626 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3076 views

2024 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, with record high temperatures. Storms and floods led to deaths and widespread destruction.

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report

2024 became the warmest year in Europe since the beginning of observations on the continent. This is reported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), writes UNN.

Details

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have published the second joint annual report on the state of the climate in Europe.

Europe remains the fastest warming continent in the world. According to reports, record high temperatures have engulfed almost half of the continent. This was especially felt in the central, eastern and south-eastern regions.

2024 was also remembered for large-scale natural disasters. At least 335 people died and more than 400,000 were affected by storms and floods.

Extreme weather in 2024 led to the largest displacement of people19.03.25, 10:29 • 10294 views

In particular, according to the report, in 2024 there was:

  • Sea surface temperature in the region was 0.7°C higher than normal, and in the Mediterranean Sea - 1.2°C;
    • Precipitation: there was a clear contrast in precipitation conditions from east to west. Western Europe had one of the ten wettest years in the analyzed period since 1950;
      • Floods became the largest since 2013: almost 30% of the river network exceeded the "high" water level, 12% - "strong";
        • Heat stress was the second most intense in the history of observations - 60% of the territory recorded more days with severe or extreme stress on the body;
          • Glaciers in Scandinavia and Spitsbergen lost the most mass in all years of measurements;
            • The share of renewable energy in Europe's energy sector reached a record 45%; Extremely low temperatures: the area of Europe that experienced less than three months (90 days) of frost days was the largest on record (~69%, the average is 50%);
              • A record low number of days with at least "severe cold stress" was recorded;
                • All European regions experienced ice loss; glaciers in Scandinavia and Spitsbergen recorded the highest rates of mass loss on record;
                  • In September, forest fires in Portugal covered about 110,000 ha (1,100 km2) in one week, which is about a quarter of the total annual fire area in Europe. It is estimated that 42,000 people were affected by forest fires in Europe.

                    Last year was the warmest in the last 175 years: why this is dangerous19.03.25, 16:12 • 11888 views

                    2024 was the warmest year on record in Europe. We observed the longest heat wave in southeastern Europe and a record loss of glacier mass in Scandinavia and Svalbard. But 2024 was also a year of marked climate contrasts between eastern and western Europe

                    - said Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service at the ECMWF.

                    2024 was also marked by a strong climatic gap between Eastern and Western Europe. In the east - dry and hot weather, in the west - wet and cloudy. This affected precipitation, sunshine duration, river flow and solar energy generation.

                    In July, Southeastern Europe experienced the longest heat wave, which lasted 13 days. Some regions recorded 66 days with "severe heat stress" and 23 tropical nights.

                    Recall

                    According to Copernicus, March 2025 became the warmest in Europe since 1940, the average temperature exceeded the norm by 2.41°C. Arctic sea ice reached a record low.

                    Extreme Heat in Australia: Scientists Warn of Danger to an Entire Generation15.04.25, 12:59 • 6998 views

                    Alina Volianska

                    Alina Volianska

                    SocietyWeather and environment
                    Europe
