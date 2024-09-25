Erdogan: US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine in the Alliance

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Erdogan: US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine in the Alliance

The Turkish president said that the United States and other NATO countries do not want Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance. Erdogan emphasized that the issue of Ukraine's membership should not be resolved in a hurry.

Currently, neither the United States nor other NATO member states want to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

Erdogan explained that Ankara should take into account the position of its allies when making its own decision on inviting Ukraine to NATO.  

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said that the United States and other allies “do not want Ukraine to be a member state.

According to him, Ukraine's membership in NATO should not be rushed. 

These are not issues that should be taken in a hurry. And when we make our decisions, we always take into account the position of other NATO member states, we discuss these possible issues at the table and make the final decision accordingly

- The Turkish president emphasized. 

He emphasized that Turkey will “follow the developments, the discussions and make a final decision accordingly.” 

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan that Zelenskiy is presenting in the United States. 

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support Biden

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
new-york-cityNew York City
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

