Erdogan: US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine in the Alliance

Currently, neither the United States nor other NATO member states want to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

Erdogan explained that Ankara should take into account the position of its allies when making its own decision on inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said that the United States and other allies “do not want Ukraine to be a member state.

According to him, Ukraine's membership in NATO should not be rushed.

These are not issues that should be taken in a hurry. And when we make our decisions, we always take into account the position of other NATO member states, we discuss these possible issues at the table and make the final decision accordingly - The Turkish president emphasized.

He emphasized that Turkey will “follow the developments, the discussions and make a final decision accordingly.”

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan that Zelenskiy is presenting in the United States.

